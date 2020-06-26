2019 Jeep Cherokee

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Aileron

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Miroirs chauffants

Climatisation

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Porte-bagages (toit)

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Sièges tissu

4 Roues motrices

Coussins gonflables

Odomètre journalier

Traction intégrale

Verrouillage sans clé

Miroirs électriques

Port USB

Télédéverrouillage

Appuie-bras central

Console Centrale

Essuie-glace arrière

Sièges arrières rabattables

Jantes en Aluminium

Phares halogènes

Tachymètre

Intérieur Tissus

Volant chauffant

Banquette arrière divisée

