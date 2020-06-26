Menu
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

888-875-9482

2019 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT AWD A/C CAMÉRA DE RECUL MAGS

Location

1, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 7X4

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,215KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5270219
  • Stock #: GP-66865*
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAX5KD106969
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
http://ile-perrot.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Jeep-Cherokee-2019-id7814047.html

SPORT AWD A/C CAMÉRA DE RECUL MAGS FULL GARANTIE BLUETOOTH REGULATEUR DE VITESSE

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Porte-bagages (toit)
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Traction intégrale
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Console Centrale
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Phares halogènes
  • Tachymètre
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Volant chauffant
  • Banquette arrière divisée

