Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Climatisation

Traction avant

Phares automatiques

Phares antibrouillard

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Toit ouvrant en verre

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Radio avec lecteur CD

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Intérieur en cuir

Démarreur à distance

Avertissement de changement de voie

Odomètre journalier

Miroirs électriques

Port USB

Télédéverrouillage

Toit ouvrant électrique

Appuie-bras central

Boussole numérique

Console Centrale

Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé

Sièges arrières rabattables

Sièges chauffants - Avant

Jantes en Aluminium

Tachymètre

Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.