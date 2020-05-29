Menu
Account
Sign In
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

888-875-9482

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE R-LINE CUIR TOIT MAGS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE R-LINE CUIR TOIT MAGS

Location

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

1, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 7X4

888-875-9482

  1. 5137061
  2. 5137061
  3. 5137061
  4. 5137061
  5. 5137061
  6. 5137061
  7. 5137061
  8. 5137061
  9. 5137061
  10. 5137061
  11. 5137061
  12. 5137061
  13. 5137061
  14. 5137061
  15. 5137061
  16. 5137061
  17. 5137061
  18. 5137061
  19. 5137061
  20. 5137061
  21. 5137061
  22. 5137061
  23. 5137061
  24. 5137061
  25. 5137061
  26. 5137061
  27. 5137061
  28. 5137061
  29. 5137061
  30. 5137061
  31. 5137061
Contact Seller

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,100KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5137061
  • Stock #: GP-61860A-AC*
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU6KM108619
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
http://ile-perrot.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Volkswagen-Jetta-2019-id7723353.html

R-LINE TRES RARE COMME NEUVE TOIT OUVRANT MAGS BLUETOOTH APPLE CAR PLAY TOUT EQUIPE BALANCE DE GARANTIE

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Avertissement de changement de voie
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Boussole numérique
  • Console Centrale
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Tachymètre
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 105,769 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE ...
 120,688 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Rio5 LX HAT...
 25,611 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

1, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 7X4

Call Dealer

888-875-XXXX

(click to show)

888-875-9482

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory