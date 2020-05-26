Menu
$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

888-875-9482

2020 Dodge Durango

2020 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD V8 CUIR TOIT MAGS

2020 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD V8 CUIR TOIT MAGS

Location

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

1, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 7X4

888-875-9482

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,972KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5034993
  • Stock #: GP-66584*
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCTXLC165405
Exterior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
5-door
http://ile-perrot.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Dodge-Durango-2020-id7759052.html

JAMAIS ACCIDENTE BALANCE DE GARANTIE COMPLETE DODGE PAS DE ROUILLE TRES PROPRE GROSSE ECRAN CAMERA DE RECUL TOIT OUVRANT BLUETOOTH SIEGES CHAUFFANTS-ELECTRIQUES-MEMOIRES-VENTILES PHARES ANTI-BROUILLARD MAGS

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Siège passager - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Transmission Automatique - 8 vitesses
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Radio HD
  • Phares haute intensité
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Siège mémoire
  • Système GPS
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

1, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 7X4

