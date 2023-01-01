Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Cadillac DTS

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2006 Cadillac DTS

2006 Cadillac DTS

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Cadillac DTS

Location

Kenny U-Pull

4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3

844-536-6987

  1. 10189713
  2. 10189713
  3. 10189713
  4. 10189713
  5. 10189713
  6. 10189713
  7. 10189713
  8. 10189713
  9. 10189713
  10. 10189713
  11. 10189713
Contact Seller

$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
165,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10189713
  • Stock #: 23-7198-06
  • VIN: 1G6KD57YX6U156220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Pneu hiver sur mags inclus

Panne à l'huile à changer

Check engine allumé

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Saguenay to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Cruise Control&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

2003 Chevrolet Caval...
 90,695 KM
$2,800 + tax & lic
1985 BMW 3 Series
178,156 KM
$3,200 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 283,873 KM
$2,300 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saguenay

4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory