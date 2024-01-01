$3,400+ tax & licensing
2011 Chrysler 200
LX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3
844-536-6987
$3,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
214,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3BC4FB2BN536099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 214,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***VÉHICULE AU RENCART, BESOIN D'UNE INSPECTION MÉCHANIQUE***
Un peu de rouille aile arrière
Aucun voyant d'allumé
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
