<p><strong>***VÉHICULE AU RENCART, BESOIN D'UNE INSPECTION MÉCHANIQUE***</strong></p><p>Un peu de rouille aile arrière</p><p>Aucun voyant d'allumé</p>

2011 Chrysler 200

214,000 KM

$3,400

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chrysler 200

LX

2011 Chrysler 200

LX

Kenny U-Pull

4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3

844-536-6987

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
214,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3BC4FB2BN536099

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

***VÉHICULE AU RENCART, BESOIN D'UNE INSPECTION MÉCHANIQUE***

Un peu de rouille aile arrière

Aucun voyant d'allumé

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saguenay

4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3

844-536-6987

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2011 Chrysler 200