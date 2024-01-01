Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Clutch à changer</p><p>trou dans le hayon </p><p>Freins à prévoir </p>

2011 Kia Soul

230,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Kia Soul

+

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Soul

+

Location

Kenny U-Pull

4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3

844-536-6987

  1. 11498795
  2. 11498795
  3. 11498795
  4. 11498795
  5. 11498795
  6. 11498795
  7. 11498795
  8. 11498795
  9. 11498795
  10. 11498795
  11. 11498795
Contact Seller

$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
230,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJT2A22B7326402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alien Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch à changer

trou dans le hayon

Freins à prévoir

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2010 Mazda CX-9 TOURING for sale in Saint-Lazare, QC
2010 Mazda CX-9 TOURING 199,813 KM $2,400 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in London, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 171,734 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Buick Lucerne CXL for sale in London, ON
2008 Buick Lucerne CXL 192,190 KM $3,000 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saguenay

4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Soul