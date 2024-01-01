$1,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Kia Soul
+
2011 Kia Soul
+
Location
Kenny U-Pull
4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3
844-536-6987
$1,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
230,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDJT2A22B7326402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alien Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 230,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Clutch à changer
trou dans le hayon
Freins à prévoir
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2010 Mazda CX-9 TOURING 199,813 KM $2,400 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 171,734 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
2008 Buick Lucerne CXL 192,190 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saguenay
4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$1,900
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2011 Kia Soul