2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3
844-536-6987
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
250,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXER467633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour True Blue Pearlcoat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 250,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Adapté pour handicapé
Pare-choc cassé
Check engine, anti-patinage, ABS
Pas de radio
Potentielle fuite de prestone
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saguenay
4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3
