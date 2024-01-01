2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
<p>Adapté pour handicapé</p><p>Pare-choc cassé</p><p>Check engine, anti-patinage, ABS</p><p>Pas de radio </p><p>Potentielle fuite de prestone</p>

250,000 KM

Details

SE

SE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3

844-536-6987

250,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXER467633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Adapté pour handicapé

Pare-choc cassé

Check engine, anti-patinage, ABS

Pas de radio

Potentielle fuite de prestone

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Locking Tailgate

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saguenay

4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3

