Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>*** la chaise-civière et la civière ne sont plus dans le véhicules***</strong></p><p>trou plancher côté conducteur</p><p><br></p>

2014 Ford Econoline

287,000 KM

Details Description

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Econoline

super duty

Watch This Vehicle
12622263

2014 Ford Econoline

super duty

Location

Kenny U-Pull

4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3

844-536-6987

  1. 12622263
  2. 12622263
  3. 12622263
  4. 12622263
  5. 12622263
  6. 12622263
  7. 12622263
  8. 12622263
  9. 12622263
  10. 12622263
  11. 12622263
  12. 12622263
  13. 12622263
  14. 12622263
  15. 12622263
  16. 12622263
  17. 12622263
  18. 12622263
  19. 12622263
  20. 12622263
Contact Seller

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
287,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FDWE3FS9EDA81064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 25-10646-14
  • Mileage 287,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** la chaise-civière et la civière ne sont plus dans le véhicules***

trou plancher côté conducteur


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2017 Hyundai Accent SE for sale in Ajax, ON
2017 Hyundai Accent SE 125,873 KM $4,100 + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Gatineau, QC
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 269,932 KM $3,200 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Accent GLS for sale in North Bay, ON
2012 Hyundai Accent GLS 159,444 KM $3,500 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saguenay

4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2014 Ford Econoline