Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>En très bonne condition</p><p><br></p>

2014 Kia Rio

203,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Rio

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Rio

LX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3

844-536-6987

  1. 11796078
  2. 11796078
  3. 11796078
  4. 11796078
  5. 11796078
  6. 11796078
  7. 11796078
  8. 11796078
  9. 11796078
  10. 11796078
  11. 11796078
Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
203,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNADM4A32E6326017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

En très bonne condition


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2011 Nissan Murano LE for sale in Saint-Lazare, QC
2011 Nissan Murano LE 257,037 KM $2,850 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in North Bay, ON
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L 186,730 KM $4,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring 0 $2,600 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saguenay

4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Rio