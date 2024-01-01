$3,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rio
LX
2014 Kia Rio
LX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3
844-536-6987
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
203,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNADM4A32E6326017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
En très bonne condition
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saguenay
4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3
2014 Kia Rio