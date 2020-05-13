Menu
$22,985

+ taxes & licensing

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

418-542-9518

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Cabine multiplaces 4x4 Sport

2014 RAM 1500

Cabine multiplaces 4x4 Sport

Location

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

3311, Boulevard Du Royaume, Jonquière, QC G7X 0C4

418-542-9518

$22,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,540KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4994355
  • Stock #: 98705A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7UT1ES235990
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.letoiledodge.com/occasion/RAM-1500-2014-id7756797.html

DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS ET AÉRÉS, VOLANT CHAUFFANTS, SIEGE ELECTRIQUE, INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR, DÉMARRAGE SANS CLÉ, SYSTEME GPS, BLUETOOTH, CLIMATISATION 2 ZONES, ENSEMBLE REMORQUAGE, CAMÉRA DE RECUL. L'Étoile Dodge Chrysler est un concessionnaire 5 Étoiles situe à Saguenay (Jonquière). A 10 kilomètres de Chicoutimi et 30 kilomètres d Alma (Lac St-Jean). Nous avons un vaste inventaire pour combler tous vos besoins; que ce soit un camion avec moteur V8, V6 ou Diesel, VUS, berline, compacte, familiale, AWD, 4x4, sportive, convertible ou minifourgonnette. Nous offrons également du crédit 2e ou 3e chance. Visitez notre salle de montre virtuelle au : www.etoiledodge.ca
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Démarreur à distance
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Système GPS
  • Verrous de roue antivol
  • Port USB
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges ventilés
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

