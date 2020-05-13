Menu
$20,985

+ taxes & licensing

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

418-542-9518

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Crew Cab Outdoorsman 4x4 V8

2014 RAM 1500

Crew Cab Outdoorsman 4x4 V8

Location

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chryser

3311, Boulevard Du Royaume, Jonquière, QC G7X 0C4

418-542-9518

$20,985

+ taxes & licensing

  63,640KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4994358
  Stock #: 99343B
  VIN: 1C6RR7TT6ES403995
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE, SIÈGES ET VOLANT CHAUFFANTS, AIR CLIMATISÉ, SIÈGE ELECTRIQUE, ENSEMBLE REMORQUAGE, CAMERA DE RECUL, TOILE DE BOITE, BLUETOOTH, PRISE USB, AUXILIAIRE ET ÉLECTRIQUE. L'Étoile Dodge Chrysler est un concessionnaire 5 Étoiles situe à Saguenay (Jonquière). A 10 kilomètres de Chicoutimi et 30 kilomètres d Alma (Lac St-Jean). Nous avons un vaste inventaire pour combler tous vos besoins; que ce soit un camion avec moteur V8, V6 ou Diesel, VUS, berline, compacte, familiale, AWD, 4x4, sportive, convertible ou minifourgonnette. Nous offrons également du crédit 2e ou 3e chance. Visitez notre salle de montre virtuelle au : www.etoiledodge.ca
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Volant ajustable
  • Démarreur à distance
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Port USB
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Volant chauffant
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

3311, Boulevard Du Royaume, Jonquière, QC G7X 0C4

418-542-XXXX

418-542-9518

