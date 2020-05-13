Menu
$17,985

+ taxes & licensing

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

418-542-9518

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4x4 North V6 Dem A Distance

Location

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

3311, Boulevard Du Royaume, Jonquière, QC G7X 0C4

418-542-9518

$17,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,048KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4994361
  • Stock #: 09287A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS1GW153297
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.letoiledodge.com/occasion/Jeep-Cherokee-2016-id7757513.html

AIR CLIMATISÉ, ATTACHE REMORQUE, SIÈGES ET VOLANT CHAUFFANTS, BLUETOOTH, ÉCRAN TACTILE, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, PRISE USB ET AUXILIAIRE, MAG, DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE L'Étoile Dodge Chrysler est un concessionnaire 5 Étoiles situe à Saguenay (Jonquière). A 10 kilomètres de Chicoutimi et 30 kilomètres d Alma (Lac St-Jean). Nous avons un vaste inventaire pour combler tous vos besoins; que ce soit un camion avec moteur V8, V6 ou Diesel, VUS, berline, compacte, familiale, AWD, 4x4, sportive, convertible ou minifourgonnette. Nous offrons également du crédit 2e ou 3e chance. Visitez notre salle de montre virtuelle au : www.etoiledodge.ca
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Port USB
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

