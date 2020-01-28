https://www.letoiledodge.com/occasion/RAM-1500-2016-id7643117.html



CAMERA DE RECUL, SIEGES ET VOLANT CHAUFFANTS, ECRAN TACTILE, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, SIEGE ELECTRIQUE, PRISE AUXLIAIRE ET USB, TOILE DE BOITE, MAGS, TAPIS PROTECTEUR, CLIMATISATION DEUX ZONES,A/C, L'Etoile Dodge Chrysler est un concessionnaire 5 etoiles situe a Saguenay (Jonquiere). A 10 kilometres de Chicoutimi et 30 kilometres dAlma (Lac St-Jean). Nous avons un vaste inventaire pour combler tous vos besoins; que ce soit un camion avec moteur V8, V6 ou Diesel, VUS, berline, compacte, familiale, AWD, 4x4, sportive, convertible ou minifourgonnette.Nous offrons egalement du credit 2e ou 3e chance.Visitez notre salle de montre virtuelle au : www.etoiledodge.ca

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Horloge

Ordinateur de bord

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Lunette arrière coulissante

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Volant ajustable

Démarreur à distance

Sièges tissu

4 Roues motrices

Verrouillage sans clé

Port USB

Vitre arrière électrique

Porte-gobelet

Sièges chauffants - Avant

Intérieur Tissus

Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.