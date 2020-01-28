Menu
2016 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN CREWCAB V6 4X4, DEMARREUR A

2016 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN CREWCAB V6 4X4, DEMARREUR A

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

3311, Boulevard Du Royaume, Jonquière, QC G7X 0C4

418-542-9518

$26,844

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,521KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4578840
  • Stock #: 88600A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG9GS103129
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
CAMERA DE RECUL, SIEGES ET VOLANT CHAUFFANTS, ECRAN TACTILE, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, SIEGE ELECTRIQUE, PRISE AUXLIAIRE ET USB, TOILE DE BOITE, MAGS, TAPIS PROTECTEUR, CLIMATISATION DEUX ZONES,A/C, L'Etoile Dodge Chrysler est un concessionnaire 5 etoiles situe a Saguenay (Jonquiere). A 10 kilometres de Chicoutimi et 30 kilometres dAlma (Lac St-Jean). Nous avons un vaste inventaire pour combler tous vos besoins; que ce soit un camion avec moteur V8, V6 ou Diesel, VUS, berline, compacte, familiale, AWD, 4x4, sportive, convertible ou minifourgonnette.Nous offrons egalement du credit 2e ou 3e chance.Visitez notre salle de montre virtuelle au : www.etoiledodge.ca
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Port USB
  • Vitre arrière électrique
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Volant chauffant

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

3311, Boulevard Du Royaume, Jonquière, QC G7X 0C4

