2018 Jeep Cherokee

ALTITUDE 4X4, DEMARREUR A DISTANCE,A/C

Watch This Vehicle

Location

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

3311, Boulevard Du Royaume, Jonquière, QC G7X 0C4

418-542-9518

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,561KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4578849
  • Stock #: 99295A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAX9JD543680
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.letoiledodge.com/occasion/Jeep-Cherokee-2018-id7673804.html

CAMERA DE RECUL, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ECRAN TACTILE, PRISE AUXILIAIRE ET USB, TAPIS PROTECTEUR, MAGS, ATTACHE REMORQUE, MODE SPORT, L'Etoile Dodge Chrysler est un concessionnaire 5 etoiles situe a Saguenay (Jonquiere). A 10 kilometres de Chicoutimi et 30 kilometres dAlma (Lac St-Jean). Nous avons un vaste inventaire pour combler tous vos besoins; que ce soit un camion avec moteur V8, V6 ou Diesel, VUS, berline, compacte, familiale, AWD, 4x4, sportive, convertible ou minifourgonnette.Nous offrons egalement du credit 2e ou 3e chance.Visitez notre salle de montre virtuelle au : www.etoiledodge.ca
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges tissu
  • Phares haute intensité
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Port USB
  • Vitre arrière électrique
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Intérieur Tissus

