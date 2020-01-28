2018 Jeep Cherokee

https://www.letoiledodge.com/occasion/Jeep-Cherokee-2018-id7673804.html



CAMERA DE RECUL, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ECRAN TACTILE, PRISE AUXILIAIRE ET USB, TAPIS PROTECTEUR, MAGS, ATTACHE REMORQUE, MODE SPORT, L'Etoile Dodge Chrysler est un concessionnaire 5 etoiles situe a Saguenay (Jonquiere). A 10 kilometres de Chicoutimi et 30 kilometres dAlma (Lac St-Jean). Nous avons un vaste inventaire pour combler tous vos besoins; que ce soit un camion avec moteur V8, V6 ou Diesel, VUS, berline, compacte, familiale, AWD, 4x4, sportive, convertible ou minifourgonnette.Nous offrons egalement du credit 2e ou 3e chance.Visitez notre salle de montre virtuelle au : www.etoiledodge.ca

Additional Features Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Horloge

Ordinateur de bord

Climatisation

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Transmission Automatique

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Démarreur à distance

Sièges tissu

Phares haute intensité

4 Roues motrices

Verrouillage sans clé

Port USB

Vitre arrière électrique

Porte-gobelet

Intérieur Tissus

