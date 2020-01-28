2018 Nissan Rogue

https://www.letoiledodge.com/occasion/Nissan-Rogue-2018-id7619682.html



CAMERA DE RECUL, DEMARRAGE BOUTON POUSSOIR, SIEGE ELECTRIQUE, RADIO SXM, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, ECRAN TACTILE, PRISE AUXILIAIRE ET USB, ECOMODE, MODE SPORT, L'Etoile Dodge Chrysler est un concessionnaire 5 etoiles situe a Saguenay (Jonquiere). A 10 kilometres de Chicoutimi et 30 kilometres dAlma (Lac St-Jean). Nous avons un vaste inventaire pour combler tous vos besoins; que ce soit un camion avec moteur V8, V6 ou Diesel, VUS, berline, compacte, familiale, AWD, 4x4, sportive, convertible ou minifourgonnette.Nous offrons egalement du credit 2e ou 3e chance.Visitez notre salle de montre virtuelle au : www.etoiledodge.ca

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Horloge

Ordinateur de bord

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Intérieur en cuir

Démarreur à distance

Sièges tissu

Port USB

Sièges électriques

Vitre arrière électrique

Porte-gobelet

Sièges chauffants - Avant

