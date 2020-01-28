Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

SV 4WD, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, DEMARREUR A D

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV 4WD, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, DEMARREUR A D

Location

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

3311, Boulevard Du Royaume, Jonquière, QC G7X 0C4

418-542-9518

$23,689

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,117KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4578858
  • Stock #: 98854B
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXJC776855
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
CAMERA DE RECUL, DEMARRAGE BOUTON POUSSOIR, SIEGE ELECTRIQUE, RADIO SXM, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, ECRAN TACTILE, PRISE AUXILIAIRE ET USB, ECOMODE, MODE SPORT, L'Etoile Dodge Chrysler est un concessionnaire 5 etoiles situe a Saguenay (Jonquiere). A 10 kilometres de Chicoutimi et 30 kilometres dAlma (Lac St-Jean). Nous avons un vaste inventaire pour combler tous vos besoins; que ce soit un camion avec moteur V8, V6 ou Diesel, VUS, berline, compacte, familiale, AWD, 4x4, sportive, convertible ou minifourgonnette.Nous offrons egalement du credit 2e ou 3e chance.Visitez notre salle de montre virtuelle au : www.etoiledodge.ca
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges tissu
  • Port USB
  • Sièges électriques
  • Vitre arrière électrique
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

3311, Boulevard Du Royaume, Jonquière, QC G7X 0C4

