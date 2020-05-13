Menu
$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

418-542-9518

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Charger

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT Air Climatisé

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT Air Climatisé

Location

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

3311, Boulevard Du Royaume, Jonquière, QC G7X 0C4

418-542-9518

$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,589KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4994352
  • Stock #: 98910A
  • VIN: 2C3CDXBG3KH626245
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.letoiledodge.com/occasion/Dodge-Charger-2019-id7756933.html

BLUETOOTH, SIEGE ELECTRIQUE, DEMARRAGE AVEC BOUTON POUSSOIR, PRISE USB ET AUXILIAIRE, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, CLIMATISATION 2 ZONES, MAG L'Étoile Dodge Chrysler est un concessionnaire 5 Étoiles situe à Saguenay (Jonquière). A 10 kilomètres de Chicoutimi et 30 kilomètres d Alma (Lac St-Jean). Nous avons un vaste inventaire pour combler tous vos besoins; que ce soit un camion avec moteur V8, V6 ou Diesel, VUS, berline, compacte, familiale, AWD, 4x4, sportive, convertible ou minifourgonnette. Nous offrons également du crédit 2e ou 3e chance. Visitez notre salle de montre virtuelle au : www.etoiledodge.ca
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Port USB
  • Banquette arrière divisée

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

3311, Boulevard Du Royaume, Jonquière, QC G7X 0C4

