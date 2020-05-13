2019 Dodge Charger

+ taxes & licensing
418-542-9518
3311, Boulevard Du Royaume, Jonquière, QC G7X 0C4
418-542-9518
https://www.letoiledodge.com/occasion/Dodge-Charger-2019-id7756933.html
BLUETOOTH, SIEGE ELECTRIQUE, DEMARRAGE AVEC BOUTON POUSSOIR, PRISE USB ET AUXILIAIRE, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, CLIMATISATION 2 ZONES, MAG L'Étoile Dodge Chrysler est un concessionnaire 5 Étoiles situe à Saguenay (Jonquière). A 10 kilomètres de Chicoutimi et 30 kilomètres d Alma (Lac St-Jean). Nous avons un vaste inventaire pour combler tous vos besoins; que ce soit un camion avec moteur V8, V6 ou Diesel, VUS, berline, compacte, familiale, AWD, 4x4, sportive, convertible ou minifourgonnette. Nous offrons également du crédit 2e ou 3e chance. Visitez notre salle de montre virtuelle au : www.etoiledodge.ca
