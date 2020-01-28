2019 Dodge Durango

https://www.letoiledodge.com/occasion/Dodge-Durango-2019-id7659621.html



VOLANT ET SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, CAMERA DE RECUL, DEMARRAGE BOUTON POUSSOIR, ECRAN TACTILE, GPS, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, CLIMATISATION ARRIERE, SIEGE ELECTRIQUE, FERMETURE AUTOMATIQUE DU COFFRE, PRISE AUXILAIRE ET USB, MAGS, SIEGES EN CUIR, ECOMODE, MODE SPORT, PARKSENS, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS ARRIERES, RADIO SXM, L'Etoile Dodge Chrysler est un concessionnaire 5 etoiles situe a Saguenay (Jonquiere). A 10 kilometres de Chicoutimi et 30 kilometres dAlma (Lac St-Jean). Nous avons un vaste inventaire pour combler tous vos besoins; que ce soit un camion avec moteur V8, V6 ou Diesel, VUS, berline, compacte, familiale, AWD, 4x4, sportive, convertible ou minifourgonnette.Nous offrons egalement du credit 2e ou 3e chance.Visitez notre salle de montre virtuelle au : www.etoiledodge.ca

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Horloge

Ordinateur de bord

Climatiseur automatique

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Pneus performance

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Lunette arrière coulissante

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Intérieur en cuir

Siège électrique avant - Passager

Climatisation arrière

Démarreur à distance

Sièges de troisième rangée

Aide au stationnement (capteurs)

Verrouillage sans clé

Miroirs électriques

Port USB

Sièges électriques

Vitre arrière électrique

Porte-gobelet

Sièges chauffants - Avant

Sièges arrières chauffants

Volant chauffant

