2019 Dodge Durango

3311, Boulevard Du Royaume, Jonquière, QC G7X 0C4
418-542-9518
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.letoiledodge.com/occasion/Dodge-Durango-2019-id7659621.html
VOLANT ET SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, CAMERA DE RECUL, DEMARRAGE BOUTON POUSSOIR, ECRAN TACTILE, GPS, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, CLIMATISATION ARRIERE, SIEGE ELECTRIQUE, FERMETURE AUTOMATIQUE DU COFFRE, PRISE AUXILAIRE ET USB, MAGS, SIEGES EN CUIR, ECOMODE, MODE SPORT, PARKSENS, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS ARRIERES, RADIO SXM, L'Etoile Dodge Chrysler est un concessionnaire 5 etoiles situe a Saguenay (Jonquiere). A 10 kilometres de Chicoutimi et 30 kilometres dAlma (Lac St-Jean). Nous avons un vaste inventaire pour combler tous vos besoins; que ce soit un camion avec moteur V8, V6 ou Diesel, VUS, berline, compacte, familiale, AWD, 4x4, sportive, convertible ou minifourgonnette.Nous offrons egalement du credit 2e ou 3e chance.Visitez notre salle de montre virtuelle au : www.etoiledodge.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3311, Boulevard Du Royaume, Jonquière, QC G7X 0C4