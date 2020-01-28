Menu
2019 Dodge Durango

GT TI AWD, DEMARREUR A DISTANCE, CLIMATI

2019 Dodge Durango

GT TI AWD, DEMARREUR A DISTANCE, CLIMATI

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

3311, Boulevard Du Royaume, Jonquière, QC G7X 0C4

418-542-9518

$46,933

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11,655KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4578837
  • Stock #: 99026A
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG3KC647647
Bourgogne
Noir
SUV / Crossover
4-Wheel Drive
4-door
VOLANT ET SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, CAMERA DE RECUL, DEMARRAGE BOUTON POUSSOIR, ECRAN TACTILE, GPS, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, CLIMATISATION ARRIERE, SIEGE ELECTRIQUE, FERMETURE AUTOMATIQUE DU COFFRE, PRISE AUXILAIRE ET USB, MAGS, SIEGES EN CUIR, ECOMODE, MODE SPORT, PARKSENS, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS ARRIERES, RADIO SXM, L'Etoile Dodge Chrysler est un concessionnaire 5 etoiles situe a Saguenay (Jonquiere). A 10 kilometres de Chicoutimi et 30 kilometres dAlma (Lac St-Jean). Nous avons un vaste inventaire pour combler tous vos besoins; que ce soit un camion avec moteur V8, V6 ou Diesel, VUS, berline, compacte, familiale, AWD, 4x4, sportive, convertible ou minifourgonnette.Nous offrons egalement du credit 2e ou 3e chance.Visitez notre salle de montre virtuelle au : www.etoiledodge.ca
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Sièges électriques
  • Vitre arrière électrique
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Sièges arrières chauffants
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

