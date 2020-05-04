Menu
2020 Dodge Durango

GT AWD

2020 Dodge Durango

GT AWD

Location

L'Étoile Dodge Fiat Chrysler

3311, Boulevard Du Royaume, Jonquière, QC G7X 0C4

418-542-9518

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 6,523KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4952796
  • Stock #: 0-9122A
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG7LC106652
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.letoiledodge.com/occasion/Dodge-Durango-2020-id7748632.html

DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS AVANTS ET ARRIÈRES, SIÈGES ELECTRIQUE À MÉMOIRE, VOLANT CHAUFFANT, CLIMATISATION 2 ZONES, 7 PLACES, DÉMARREUR BOUTON POUSSOIR, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, PRISE USB ET AUXILIAIRE, MAG, OUVERTURE À DISTANCE DU COFFRE, CAPOT SPORT, L'Etoile Dodge Chrysler est un concessionnaire 5 étoiles situe à Saguenay (Jonquiere). À 10 kilomètres de Chicoutimi et 30 kilomètres d Alma (Lac St-Jean). Nous avons un vaste inventaire pour combler tous vos besoins; que ce soit un camion avec moteur V8, V6 ou Diesel, VUS, berline, compacte, familiale, AWD, 4x4, sportive, convertible ou minifourgonnette. Nous offrons également du crédit 2e ou 3e chance. Visitez notre salle de montre virtuelle au : www.etoiledodge.ca
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Port USB
  • Sièges chauffants
  • 6-7-8 Passagers
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

