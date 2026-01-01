Menu
2004 Toyota Prius

239,500 KM

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing
2004 Toyota Prius

13488125

2004 Toyota Prius

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

844-536-6987

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
239,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKB20U240052446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 748705
  • Mileage 239,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny La Prairie

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

844-536-6987

