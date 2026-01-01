$6,000+ taxes & licensing
2004 Toyota Prius

Location
Kenny U-Pull
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
844-536-6987
$6,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
239,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKB20U240052446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 748705
- Mileage 239,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
