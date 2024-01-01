Menu
<p>run and drive</p><p>check engine on </p><p>besoin batterie </p><p>changement de freins </p><p>entiderapage on </p><p><br></p><p><br></p>

2007 Lexus ES 350

292,523 KM

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
2007 Lexus ES 350

2007 Lexus ES 350

Kenny U-Pull

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

844-536-6987

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

292,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHBJ46G372128618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Royal Ruby Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 292,523 KM

Vehicle Description

run and drive

check engine on

besoin batterie

changement de freins

entiderapage on



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
woodgrain trim
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny La Prairie

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

2007 Lexus ES 350