2007 Lexus ES 350
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
844-536-6987
292,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHBJ46G372128618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Royal Ruby Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 292,523 KM
Vehicle Description
run and drive
check engine on
besoin batterie
changement de freins
entiderapage on
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
woodgrain trim
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Kenny U-Pull
Kenny La Prairie
