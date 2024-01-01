Menu
<p>run and drive </p><p>besoin batterie </p><p>freins a changer </p>

2009 Jeep Compass

173,194 KM

$3,200

+ tax & licensing
2009 Jeep Compass

Sport

2009 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

844-536-6987

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

173,194KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4FT47B39D123484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Red Crystal Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-046901-09
  • Mileage 173,194 KM

Vehicle Description

run and drive

besoin batterie

freins a changer

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

2009 Jeep Compass