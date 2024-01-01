$3,200+ tax & licensing
2009 Jeep Compass
Sport
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
844-536-6987
$3,200
+ taxes & licensing
173,194KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4FT47B39D123484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Inferno Red Crystal Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-046901-09
- Mileage 173,194 KM
Vehicle Description
run and drive
besoin batterie
freins a changer
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
