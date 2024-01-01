Menu
Account
Sign In
<h1><strong>run and drive, besoin d'un nouveau systeme de frein </strong></h1>

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

237,602 KM

Details Description Features

$2,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

S 4Motion

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

S 4Motion

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

844-536-6987

  1. 11521416
  2. 11521416
  3. 11521416
  4. 11521416
  5. 11521416
  6. 11521416
  7. 11521416
Contact Seller

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
237,602KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVGBV7AX8AW514834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 237,602 KM

Vehicle Description

run and drive, besoin d'un nouveau systeme de frein

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD for sale in Sainte Sophie, QC
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD 255,795 KM $2,495 + tax & lic
Used 2001 Acura EL 1.7L Premium for sale in Laval, QC
2001 Acura EL 1.7L Premium 89,282 KM $2,550 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 S for sale in Ottawa, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 S 207,251 KM $3,000 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny La Prairie

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan