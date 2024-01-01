$2,700+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan
S 4Motion
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
844-536-6987
$2,700
+ taxes & licensing
Used
237,602KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVGBV7AX8AW514834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine Gray Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 237,602 KM
Vehicle Description
run and drive, besoin d'un nouveau systeme de frein
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Mechanical
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
