2014 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
844-536-6987
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
211,326KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AEXEH464192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,326 KM
Vehicle Description
run and drive
besoin batterie
bruit au moteur
(rappelle sur les hyundai elantra de 2011-2015 changement de moteur claquement gratuit)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny La Prairie
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
