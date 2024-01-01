Menu
<p>run and drive </p><p>besoin batterie </p><p>bruit au moteur </p><p>(rappelle sur les hyundai elantra de 2011-2015 changement de moteur claquement gratuit)</p>

2014 Hyundai Elantra

211,326 KM

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Kenny U-Pull

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

844-536-6987

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

211,326KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AEXEH464192

  Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 211,326 KM

run and drive

besoin batterie

bruit au moteur

(rappelle sur les hyundai elantra de 2011-2015 changement de moteur claquement gratuit)

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
SPLASH GUARDS

Bluetooth

Cup Holder

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

2014 Hyundai Elantra