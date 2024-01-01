Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>run and drive </p><p>pas de trouble </p><p>batterie a changer </p><p>freins a changer </p>

2014 Nissan Versa

205,093 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Versa

Note S Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Versa

Note S Plus

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

844-536-6987

  1. 10870737
  2. 10870737
  3. 10870737
  4. 10870737
  5. 10870737
  6. 10870737
  7. 10870737
  8. 10870737
  9. 10870737
  10. 10870737
  11. 10870737
Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
205,093KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CPXEL420011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-046898-14
  • Mileage 205,093 KM

Vehicle Description

run and drive

pas de trouble

batterie a changer

freins a changer

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats

Exterior

Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS
Locking Tailgate

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note S Plus for sale in La Prairie, QC
2014 Nissan Versa Note S Plus 205,093 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Limited for sale in La Prairie, QC
2014 Hyundai Elantra Limited 211,326 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Jeep Compass Sport for sale in La Prairie, QC
2009 Jeep Compass Sport 173,194 KM $3,200 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny La Prairie

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Versa