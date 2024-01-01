$3,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Nissan Versa
Note S Plus
2014 Nissan Versa
Note S Plus
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
844-536-6987
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
205,093KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CPXEL420011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-046898-14
- Mileage 205,093 KM
Vehicle Description
run and drive
pas de trouble
batterie a changer
freins a changer
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Exterior
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS
Locking Tailgate
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny La Prairie
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
2014 Nissan Versa