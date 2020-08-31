Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

82,265 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
GS Auto Toit Ouvrant Siesges Chauffants Bluetooth Mazda 3 GS Sport 2016

82,265KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5735220
  • Stock #: P7935
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L78GM288687

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7935
  • Mileage 82,265 KM

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-3-c7897492.html

WE WANT TO BUY YOUR VEHICULE EVEN THOUGH YOU DON'T BUY FROM US! PROFESSIONAL EVALUATION WITHIN 15 MIN, CHEQUE WITHIN 48 HOURS!


SINCE MOST OF OUR VEHICLES COME FROM OUR POOL OF CUSTOMERS YOU WILL BE GUARANTEED TO ACQUIRE A CLEAN VEHICLE WITH A PROVEN HISTORY. CHECK OUR PROMOTIONS ONLINE AND IN STORE!


We are also open on week nights and Saturdays. Just a few minutes from downtown Montreal and the airport. Financing available 100% approval rate on 1st, 2nd and 3rd chance. Vehicles inspected by our certified technicians. Very competitive prices for the best quality vehicles. Come see the vehicle and benefit from our friendly and hassle-free service. And if you ever change your mind, you have 5 days or 300 km to bring back your vehicle and get a different one from our 300+ cars (See details at dealer). We buy your vehicle of any make, model without any purchase obligation. Trust Spinelli, in business since 1922! Always more for less at Spinelli! Call us today for more details 514-637-6565 or at www.spinellimazda.com

Jantes en alliage
Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Toit ouvrant
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Vitres électriques
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Démarrage sans clé
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Prise Auxiliaire
Rétroviseurs électriques
Air climatisé
Sièges baquets
Radio HD
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Port USB
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Télédéverrouillage
Essuie-glace arrière
Sièges chauffants
Portes électriques
Tachymètre
Volant réglable
Banquette arrière divisée
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Radio AM / FM
Sièges avant chauffants
Essuie-glaces à détection de pluie
Sièges arrière rabattables

