2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Additional Features Jantes en alliage Lecteur CD Tapis protecteurs Toit ouvrant Commandes audio au volant Antipatinage Essuie-glaces intermittents Phares automatiques Contactez-nous pour plus de details! Régulateur de vitesse Vitres électriques Caméra de recul Coussins gonflables latéraux Démarrage sans clé Direction assistée Lecteur MP3 Prise Auxiliaire Rétroviseurs électriques Air climatisé Sièges baquets Radio HD Aluminium Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête Verrous de sécurité pour enfants Port USB Rétroviseurs chauffants Télédéverrouillage Essuie-glace arrière Sièges chauffants Portes électriques Tachymètre Volant réglable Banquette arrière divisée Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS) Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule Coussin gonflable côté conducteur Radio AM / FM Sièges avant chauffants Essuie-glaces à détection de pluie Sièges arrière rabattables

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.