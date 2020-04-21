2017 Lexus NX 200t

Additional Features Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique

Cache bagages

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Radio HD

Aluminium

Anti-démarreur

Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête

Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus

Verrous de sécurité pour enfants

Rétroviseur électrique

Rétroviseurs chauffants

Siège à réglage électrique

Sièges chauffants - Avant

Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.