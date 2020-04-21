Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Lexus NX 200t

F SPORT 2 AWD; CUIR TOIT GPS ANGLES MORT MAGS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus NX 200t

F SPORT 2 AWD; CUIR TOIT GPS ANGLES MORT MAGS

Location

Spinelli Lexus Lachine

210 boul. Montreal-Toronto, Lachine, QC H8S 1B8

438-500-9106

  1. 4894089
  2. 4894089
  3. 4894089
  4. 4894089
  5. 4894089
  6. 4894089
  7. 4894089
  8. 4894089
  9. 4894089
  10. 4894089
Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,500KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4894089
  • Stock #: L2575
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ7H2100549
Exterior Colour
Ultra Blanc
Interior Colour
Rouge Rioja
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Lexus-NX 200t-c7739536.html

JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ, 1 SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE, VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ SPINELLI, GARANTIE LEXUS JUSQU'AU 14 MARS 2023 OU 110,000 KM.


Nous somme ouvert de lundi au Vendredi de 9h à 21h et le samedi de 10h à 16h. Passez nous voir pour un essai routier, consulter l'historique d'entretien complet, le Carfax, le rapport d'inspection ainsi que tous nos véhicules disponible en inventaire afin de nous assurez de trouver le véhicule qui répond le mieux à vos attentes. Vous aurez un service aimable, professionnel et surtout sans pression!



POUR PLUS D'INFORMATION OU POUR RÉSERVER VOTRE ESSAI ROUTIER DEMANDEZ POUR ''VOTRE'' SPÉCIALISTE EN PRODUIT LEXUS D'OCCASION DE QUALITÉ; MARTIN LEMIRE.



www.spinellilexuslachine.com

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Cache bagages
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Radio HD
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spinelli Lexus Lachine

2014 Honda CR-V EX A...
 48,122 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus NX 200t E...
 57,325 KM
$35,898 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus NX 200t F...
 59,921 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
Spinelli Lexus Lachine

Spinelli Lexus Lachine

210 boul. Montreal-Toronto, Lachine, QC H8S 1B8

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

438-500-XXXX

(click to show)

438-500-9106

Send A Message