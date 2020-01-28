Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Honda Fit

DX-A GARANTIE 36 MOIS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Fit

DX-A GARANTIE 36 MOIS

Location

Honda Lachute

255 Avenue Béthany, Lachute, QC J8H 2N1

450-562-9444

Contact Seller

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 186,735KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4538484
  • Stock #: HU-2708A
  • VIN: JHMGE87359S808228
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.hondalachute.com/occasion/Honda-Fit-2009-id7675325.html

Moteur 1.5L , freins antiblocage aux 4 roues (ABS), système anti patinage, volant télescopique et inclinable, système audio Am/ Fm/ cd/ mp3/ avec 4 haut-parleurs, siège arrière a dossier diviser 60/40 , vitres-portes miroirs électriques, échange accepté de toutes marques, inspection et mise au point fait par nos techniciens,**************ÉCHANGE ACCEPTÉ DE TOUTES MARQUES, CARFAX DISPONIBLE, ********* INSPECTION ET RÉPARATIONS FAIT PAR NOS TECHNICIENS CERTIFIÉES MEILLEUR QUALITÉ PRIX, *********.SERVICE UNIQUE. SATISFACTION GARANTIE*****
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Sièges tissu
  • Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Honda Lachute

2019 Honda CR-V Tour...
 9,400 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX/...
 104,409 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic EX/...
 131,372 KM
$12,850 + tax & lic
Honda Lachute

Honda Lachute

255 Avenue Béthany, Lachute, QC J8H 2N1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

450-562-XXXX

(click to show)

450-562-9444

Send A Message