2009 Honda Fit

https://www.hondalachute.com/occasion/Honda-Fit-2009-id7675325.html



Moteur 1.5L , freins antiblocage aux 4 roues (ABS), système anti patinage, volant télescopique et inclinable, système audio Am/ Fm/ cd/ mp3/ avec 4 haut-parleurs, siège arrière a dossier diviser 60/40 , vitres-portes miroirs électriques, échange accepté de toutes marques, inspection et mise au point fait par nos techniciens,**************ÉCHANGE ACCEPTÉ DE TOUTES MARQUES, CARFAX DISPONIBLE, ********* INSPECTION ET RÉPARATIONS FAIT PAR NOS TECHNICIENS CERTIFIÉES MEILLEUR QUALITÉ PRIX, *********.SERVICE UNIQUE. SATISFACTION GARANTIE*****

Additional Features Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Transmission Manuelle

Sièges tissu

Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.