2012 Honda Fit

Moteur 1.5L , transmission automatique, freins antiblocage aux 4 roues (ABS), système anti patinage, Bluetooth, régulateur de vitesse , volant télescopique et inclinable, système audio Am/ Fm/ cd/ mp3/ avec 4 haut-parleurs, siège arrière a dossier diviser 60/40 , air climatisée, vitres-portes miroirs électriques, échange accepté de toutes marques,**************ÉCHANGE ACCEPTÉ DE TOUTES MARQUES, CARFAX DISPONIBLE, ********* INSPECTION ET RÉPARATIONS FAIT PAR NOS TECHNICIENS CERTIFIÉES , ,*****FINANCEMENT FACILE ET RAPIDE. 1ER, 2EME, 3EME CHANCE AU CRÉDIT. MEILLEUR QUALITÉ PRIX, ******* FINANCEMENT 66$/ SEM. 0$ COMPTANT, TAXES,ET GARANTIE 36 MOIS ( 900$) INCLUS.

Additional Features Freins ABS

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Traction avant

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Transmission Automatique

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses

