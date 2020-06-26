Menu
Account
Sign In
$11,198

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell & Cameron Volkswagen

514-762-9777

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

Campbell & Cameron Volkswagen

1855, avenue Dollard, Lasalle, QC H8N 1T9

514-762-9777

Contact Seller

$11,198

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,724KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5256998
  • Stock #: 81440P
  • VIN: 3VW267AJ7GM381440
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.campbellandcameron.ca/occasion/Volkswagen-Jetta-2016-id7811888.html

TAUX À PARTIR DE SEULEMENT O.9% SUR DEUX ANS. Chaque voiture d'occasion vendue sous la bannière ''Véhicules d'occasion certifié Volkswagen'' est passé sous la loupe par nos techniciens certifiés, qui s'assurent que le véhicule est, en tous points, conforme aux normes de qualité auxquelles vous vous attendez de Volkswagen. Le rapport d'état, l'inspection et le rapport Carproof vous sont offerts. Campbell & Cameron est une entreprise familiale établie depuis 1954. Nous suivons nos clients de près à travers leur parcours complet qui débute la seconde qu'ils mettent leurs pieds chez nous. Débutant aux ventes, suivant au service. Nous sommes réputés pour notre service professionnel qui vient combler tous les besoins de notre clientèle. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ RATES STARTING AT 0.9% ON 2 YEARS. Each pre-owned car sold under the ''Volkswagen certified'' banner is thoroughly inspected by our technicians, who ensure that the vehicle meets the quality standards you expect from Volkswagen. The status report, inspection and Carfax report are offered to you. Campbell & Cameron is a family business established in 1954. We follow our clients closely through their journey which starts in sales all the way to service. We are known for our professional service, which meets all the needs of our customers.
Additional Features
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Campbell & Cameron Volkswagen

2011 Volkswagen Golf...
 160,010 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX
 98,006 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 61,654 KM
$11,498 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Campbell & Cameron Volkswagen

Campbell & Cameron Volkswagen

1855, avenue Dollard, Lasalle, QC H8N 1T9

Call Dealer

514-762-XXXX

(click to show)

514-762-9777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory