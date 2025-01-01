$2,300+ tax & licensing
2002 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
844-536-6987
Used
225,889KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGEM21992L804979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rallye Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 225,889 KM
Vehicle Description
2 shock avant neuf,rocker rouiller,tours dailes arrière rouiller,bas de porte chauffeur rouiller,poigné du capot brisé,petite perte de muffler,bearing de clutch fait du bruit quand tu pèse dessus
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
