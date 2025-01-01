Menu
<p>2 shock avant neuf,rocker rouiller,tours dailes arrière rouiller,bas de porte chauffeur rouiller,poigné du capot brisé,petite perte de muffler,bearing de clutch fait du bruit quand tu pèse dessus</p>

2002 Honda Civic

225,889 KM

EX

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

Used
225,889KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGEM21992L804979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rallye Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 225,889 KM

Vehicle Description

2 shock avant neuf,rocker rouiller,tours dailes arrière rouiller,bas de porte chauffeur rouiller,poigné du capot brisé,petite perte de muffler,bearing de clutch fait du bruit quand tu pèse dessus

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Net

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

