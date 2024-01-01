$2,600+ tax & licensing
2004 Honda Civic
DX
2004 Honda Civic
DX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
844-536-6987
$2,600
+ taxes & licensing
160,071KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGES16434H941512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,071 KM
Vehicle Description
frein a faire , sur pneus éte , rouille sur les ailes arrière
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Laval
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
2004 Honda Civic