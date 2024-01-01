Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>frein a faire , sur pneus éte , rouille sur les ailes arrière</p>

2004 Honda Civic

160,071 KM

Details Description Features

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 Honda Civic

DX

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Honda Civic

DX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

  1. 10902056
  2. 10902056
  3. 10902056
  4. 10902056
  5. 10902056
  6. 10902056
  7. 10902056
  8. 10902056
  9. 10902056
  10. 10902056
  11. 10902056
  12. 10902056
Contact Seller

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
160,071KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGES16434H941512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,071 KM

Vehicle Description

frein a faire , sur pneus éte , rouille sur les ailes arrière

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2008 Kia Rondo EX for sale in North Bay, ON
2008 Kia Rondo EX 246,955 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Drummondville, QC
2006 Hyundai Sonata GL 78,965 KM $2,600 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2.7L for sale in Drummondville, QC
2006 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2.7L 255,465 KM $2,600 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Laval

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2004 Honda Civic