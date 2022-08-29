Menu
2005 Honda Odyssey

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Autos BB

450-963-8888

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

175,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9058741
  • Stock #: 374111-WE
  • VIN: 5FNRL38605B507689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-Odyssey-c9081977.html

Vehicle Features

7
Climatiseur
Automatique
2e
Laval
TRES PROPRE POUR L'ANNEE
MINIVAN MINI VAN
3e Chance au credit. 5280 Des Laurentides
175 000 KM
6 Cyl 3.5 L
H7K2J8.
Groupe electrique Complet
Mecanique A1
caravan
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. 1re
*** TRES PROPRE - 175 000 KM - 8 PASSAGERS *** 2005 Honda Odyssey
Sieges Interieur en Cuir
Directement de Chez Honda
8 Passagers passengers
MEME MODELE QU'UN 2007 2008 2009 ou 2010 2011

