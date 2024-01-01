$3,000+ tax & licensing
2006 Kia Sportage
LX V6
2006 Kia Sportage
LX V6
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
844-536-6987
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
192,017KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJE723967246857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,017 KM
Vehicle Description
frein à main non fonctionnel,check engine, poignée exterieur conducteur brisée
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Locking Differential
Additional Features
Skid plate
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
