<p>frein à main non fonctionnel,check engine, poignée exterieur conducteur brisée</p>

2006 Kia Sportage

192,017 KM

Details

$3,000

$3,000 + tax & licensing
2006 Kia Sportage LX V6

LX V6

2006 Kia Sportage

LX V6

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

$3,000

$3,000 + taxes & licensing

192,017KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJE723967246857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,017 KM

Vehicle Description

frein à main non fonctionnel,check engine, poignée exterieur conducteur brisée

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Skid plate
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown

Kenny U-Pull
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
Kenny Laval

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

2006 Kia Sportage