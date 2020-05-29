Menu
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jeff Auto

450-662-9485

2006 Toyota Matrix

2006 Toyota Matrix

XR

2006 Toyota Matrix

XR

Location

Jeff Auto

2100A Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7M 2Y6

450-662-9485

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 198,171KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5137973
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E56C613156
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Toyota Matrix XR 2006 en excellente condition. Toute équipé avec 198000 kilomètres. Voiture très fiable et économique. Financement disponible.
Additional Features
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Air climatisé
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Portes électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jeff Auto

Jeff Auto

2100A Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7M 2Y6

450-662-XXXX

450-662-9485

