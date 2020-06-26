Menu
$2,599

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2007 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

  • 187,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5309219
  • Stock #: 224014-L1
  • VIN: 1D4GP24R57B176980
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
*** ROULE BIEN - 187 000 KM - 7 PASSAGERS / PASSENGERS ***
2007 Dodge Grand Caravan, 6 Cyl 3.3 L, Automatique, 187 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse,
Commandes aux Volant, ROULE BIEN, LIQUIDATION,
Achetez en Confiance Chez AUTOS BB a Laval,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière

