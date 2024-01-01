Menu
<p>frein arriere rouiller, frein avant neuf, tie rod a changer, chausser sur 4 pneus neuf</p>

2007 Honda Civic

211,000 KM

Details

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Civic

LX

2007 Honda Civic

LX

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFA15597H008624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

frein arriere rouiller, frein avant neuf, tie rod a changer, chausser sur 4 pneus neuf

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

