<p>tuyau refroidissement huile transmission coule, mirroir passager à changer, suspension à checker</p>

2007 Mitsubishi Outlander

211,020 KM

$2,400

2007 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS

2007 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

$2,400

Used
211,020KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4MT31X47Z603569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aqua Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,020 KM

Vehicle Description

tuyau refroidissement huile transmission coule, mirroir passager à changer, suspension à checker

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny Laval

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

2007 Mitsubishi Outlander