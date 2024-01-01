$2,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Mitsubishi Outlander
LS
2007 Mitsubishi Outlander
LS
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
844-536-6987
$2,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
211,020KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4MT31X47Z603569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aqua Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,020 KM
Vehicle Description
tuyau refroidissement huile transmission coule, mirroir passager à changer, suspension à checker
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Laval
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,400
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2007 Mitsubishi Outlander