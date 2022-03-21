Menu
2008 BMW 3 Series

202,427 KM

Details Description Features

$3,700

+ tax & licensing
Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

323i

323i

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

202,427KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8967940
  • Stock #: 135106
  • VIN: WBAVH13538KR82843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,427 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Laval to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Air Conditioning  • Cruise Control  • Alloy Wheels&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny Laval

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

