$4,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Autos BB
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
134,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8165071
- Stock #: 180013-EB
- VIN: 2D8HN44H88R624854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Climatiseur
Régulateur de vitesse
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
2e
PROPRE POUR L'ANNEE
ROULE COMME NEUF
134 000 KM
6 Cyl 3.3 L
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
3e Chance au credit.
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
*** 7 PASSAGERS / PLACES - 135 000 KM *** 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan
Tres Economique et fiable pour une vehicule spacieux
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autos BB
Autos BB
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8