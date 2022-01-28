Menu
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 8165071
  2. 8165071
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8165071
  • Stock #: 180013-EB
  • VIN: 2D8HN44H88R624854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Dodge-Grand Caravan-c8591801.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Régulateur de vitesse
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
2e
PROPRE POUR L'ANNEE
ROULE COMME NEUF
134 000 KM
6 Cyl 3.3 L
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
3e Chance au credit.
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
*** 7 PASSAGERS / PLACES - 135 000 KM *** 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan
Tres Economique et fiable pour une vehicule spacieux

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

