2008 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
844-536-6987
$2,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
193,491KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDU45D08U376187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,491 KM
Vehicle Description
frein à changer, suspension arrière à changer, pare-brise fissure, trous dans le silencieux
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
2008 Hyundai Elantra