2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,899

+ tax & licensing
Autos BB

450-963-8888

Location

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

135,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8437977
  • Stock #: 378111-BB
  • VIN: 5nmsg13d88h178677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Gris
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 378111-BB
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Santa Fe-c8727436.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Groupe Electrique
2e
TRES PROPRE POUR L'ANNEE
ROULE COMME NEUF
6 Cyl 2.7 L
3e Chance au credit.
Plusieurs pieces neuves
3e Chance au credit. 1re
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
*** MANUELLE - 135 000 KM - PROPRE *** 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe
4 Bons Pneus
1 TABLE DE SUSPENSION NEUVE
1 TIE RODS NEUF
2 LINK KITS NEUFS 2 SHOCK DE TAILGATE VALISE NEUFS Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

