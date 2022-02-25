$4,899+ tax & licensing
$4,899
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe
Location
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
135,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8437977
- Stock #: 378111-BB
- VIN: 5nmsg13d88h178677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris
- Interior Colour Gris
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Climatiseur
Groupe Electrique
2e
TRES PROPRE POUR L'ANNEE
ROULE COMME NEUF
6 Cyl 2.7 L
3e Chance au credit.
Plusieurs pieces neuves
3e Chance au credit. 1re
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
*** MANUELLE - 135 000 KM - PROPRE *** 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe
4 Bons Pneus
1 TABLE DE SUSPENSION NEUVE
1 TIE RODS NEUF
2 LINK KITS NEUFS 2 SHOCK DE TAILGATE VALISE NEUFS Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8