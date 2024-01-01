Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>subframe rouillé, dommage sur le bumper avant et lumière arrière conducteur, compresseur a/c coule</p>

2008 Kia Rondo

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Kia Rondo

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Kia Rondo

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

  1. 11453470
  2. 11453470
  3. 11453470
  4. 11453470
  5. 11453470
  6. 11453470
  7. 11453470
  8. 11453470
  9. 11453470
  10. 11453470
  11. 11453470
Contact Seller

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFG525587194746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Urban Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

subframe rouillé, dommage sur le bumper avant et lumière arrière conducteur, compresseur a/c coule

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2013 Kia Rio5 LX for sale in North Bay, ON
2013 Kia Rio5 LX 158,074 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Used 2013 RAM 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab for sale in North Bay, ON
2013 RAM 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab 297,538 KM $3,200 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Pontiac G3 Wave SE for sale in North Bay, ON
2009 Pontiac G3 Wave SE 88,834 KM $2,300 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Laval

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2008 Kia Rondo