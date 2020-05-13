Menu
$4,899

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2008 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4x4

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$4,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 168,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5010426
  • Stock #: 374014-TI
  • VIN: JN8AS58V38W119332
Exterior Colour
Gris foncé
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
*** PLUSIEURS NISSAN ROGUE EN INVENTAIRE - AWD 4x4 SL ***
2008 Nissan Rogue SL AWD 4x4, 4 Cyl 2.5 L, Automatique, 168 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse,
Commandes aux Volant, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, MAGS DE ROUES,
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Banquette arrière divisée

