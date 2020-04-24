2008 Nissan Versa

Additional Features Radio AM/FM

Antipatinage

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Transmission Automatique

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Radio avec lecteur CD

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.