2008 Nissan Versa

Berline 4 portes 1,8 S

2008 Nissan Versa

Berline 4 portes 1,8 S

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4936011
  • Stock #: 538009-2
  • VIN: 3N1BC11E08L421668
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
2008 Nissan Versa SL,4 Cyl,1.8 L,Automatique,190 000 Km
Vitres électrique, Portes à verrouillage électrique,Climatiseur,
Régulateur de vitesse,Radio CD,Jantes Aluminium,Volant Ajuastable.
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB A LAVAL,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

