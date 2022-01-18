$4,599+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Matrix
Location
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
201,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8150641
- Stock #: 150003-EB
- VIN: 2T1KR32E38C687338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Hatchback
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
LIQUIDATION
4 Cyl 1.8 L
201 000 KM
AUCUN ACCIDENT AU CARPROOF
Modele de Base
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
3e Chance au credit. 5280 Blvd des Laurentides
Laval.
*** 8 MAGS/ROUES et PNEUS INCLUS - AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE *** 2008 Toyota Matrix
