2008 Toyota Matrix

201,000 KM

$4,599

+ tax & licensing
$4,599

+ taxes & licensing

2008 Toyota Matrix

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

  • Listing ID: 8150641
  • Stock #: 150003-EB
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E38C687338

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Toyota-Matrix-c8583613.html

Hatchback
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
LIQUIDATION
4 Cyl 1.8 L
201 000 KM
AUCUN ACCIDENT AU CARPROOF
Modele de Base
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
3e Chance au credit. 5280 Blvd des Laurentides
Laval.
*** 8 MAGS/ROUES et PNEUS INCLUS - AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE *** 2008 Toyota Matrix

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

