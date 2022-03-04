$5,599+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,599
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Autos BB
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$5,599
+ taxes & licensing
160,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8620580
- Stock #: 364114-BB
- VIN: 2D8HN44E19R507687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Climatiseur
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
ROULE COMME NEUF
6 Cyl 3.3 L
160 000 KM
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible.
*** PROPRE - 7 PASSAGERS / PLACES - FREINS NEUFS *** 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
7 Seaters / Passagers / Places
1800$+tx en Reparations NEUVE FAITE!! Freins Avants Disques et Plaquettes NEUFS Freins Arrieres Disques et Plaquettes NEUFS Panne a Huile Moteur + Huile NEUVE Meme Modele qu'un 2010
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autos BB
Autos BB
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8