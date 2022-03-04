$5,599 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8620580

8620580 Stock #: 364114-BB

364114-BB VIN: 2D8HN44E19R507687

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Noir

Interior Colour Gris foncé

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Climatiseur Automatique Groupe Electrique ROULE COMME NEUF 6 Cyl 3.3 L 160 000 KM 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible. *** PROPRE - 7 PASSAGERS / PLACES - FREINS NEUFS *** 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 Seaters / Passagers / Places 1800$+tx en Reparations NEUVE FAITE!! Freins Avants Disques et Plaquettes NEUFS Freins Arrieres Disques et Plaquettes NEUFS Panne a Huile Moteur + Huile NEUVE Meme Modele qu'un 2010

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.