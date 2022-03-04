Menu
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

160,000 KM

Details

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Location

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

160,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8620580
  • Stock #: 364114-BB
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E19R507687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Dodge-Grand Caravan-c8830597.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
ROULE COMME NEUF
6 Cyl 3.3 L
160 000 KM
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible.
*** PROPRE - 7 PASSAGERS / PLACES - FREINS NEUFS *** 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
7 Seaters / Passagers / Places
1800$+tx en Reparations NEUVE FAITE!! Freins Avants Disques et Plaquettes NEUFS Freins Arrieres Disques et Plaquettes NEUFS Panne a Huile Moteur + Huile NEUVE Meme Modele qu'un 2010

