2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

110,000 KM

Details

$6,399

+ tax & licensing
$6,399

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

$6,399

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9638767
  • Stock #: 390013-K
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E79R511520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Or
  • Interior Colour Gris pâle
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 390013-K
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Dodge-Grand_Caravan-2009-id9410870.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
2e
3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
** 110 000 KM - PROPRE - ROULE COMME NEUF ** 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
110 000 KM. Groupe électrique
7 Passagers / Passengers. Changement d'huile et filtre NEUF Propre + Roule comme neuf. 7 passagers minivan mini van Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible. 1re

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
