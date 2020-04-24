Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Honda Civic

4 portes, boîte automatique, DX

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Civic

4 portes, boîte automatique, DX

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

Contact Seller

$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 203,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4907562
  • Stock #: 663003-2
  • VIN: 2HGFA16279H003123
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-Civic-c7741558.html

2009 Honda Civic Dx,4 Cyl,1.8 L,Automatique,203 000 KM.
Air Climatise,Vitres Electrique,Radio CD. Tres Propre
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB A LAVAL,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos BB

2010 Kia Rondo Famil...
 173,000 KM
$4,690 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Rogue
 164,000 KM
$6,899 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 200
 97,000 KM
$4,899 + tax & lic
Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Send A Message