$4,699+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Hyundai Elantra
( AUTOMATIQUE - 107 000 KM )
2009 Hyundai Elantra
( AUTOMATIQUE - 107 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$4,699
+ taxes & licensing
107,000KM
Used
VIN KMHDU45D49U762693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris
- Interior Colour Gris
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 370003-WE
- Mileage 107,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Hyundai Elantra
Automatique
107 000 KM
Entretenu au 4000 KM chez Hyundai
Très propre pour l'année
Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax
Groupe Électrique Complet
Sièges chauffants
Plus de 1200 Véhicules vendus en 2023.
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2009-id10746348.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
