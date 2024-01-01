Menu
<p>2009 Hyundai Elantra Automatique 107 000 KM Entretenu au 4000 KM chez Hyundai Très propre pour lannée Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax Groupe Électrique Complet Sièges chauffants Plus de 1200 Véhicules vendus en 2023. Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2009-id10746348.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2009-id10746348.html</a>

2009 Hyundai Elantra

107,000 KM

$4,699

+ tax & licensing
( AUTOMATIQUE - 107 000 KM )

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

107,000KM
Used
VIN KMHDU45D49U762693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Gris
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 370003-WE
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Hyundai Elantra
Automatique
107 000 KM

Entretenu au 4000 KM chez Hyundai
Très propre pour l'année

Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax

Groupe Électrique Complet
Sièges chauffants

Plus de 1200 Véhicules vendus en 2023.

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2009-id10746348.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

