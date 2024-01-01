Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>changement d'huile à faire, bas de porte rouillé, bearing côté conducteur à changé</p>

2009 Jeep Compass

179,255 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Jeep Compass

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

  1. 11453473
  2. 11453473
  3. 11453473
  4. 11453473
  5. 11453473
  6. 11453473
  7. 11453473
  8. 11453473
  9. 11453473
  10. 11453473
  11. 11453473
  12. 11453473
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,255KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4FF47B69D210710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Red Crystal Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-156391-09
  • Mileage 179,255 KM

Vehicle Description

changement d'huile à faire, bas de porte rouillé, bearing côté conducteur à changé

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for sale in Drummondville, QC
2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 287,410 KM $3,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Smart fortwo Pure for sale in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC
2008 Smart fortwo Pure 157,000 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Jeep Compass Sport for sale in Laval, QC
2009 Jeep Compass Sport 179,255 KM $2,500 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Laval

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2009 Jeep Compass