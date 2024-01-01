$2,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Jeep Compass
Sport
2009 Jeep Compass
Sport
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
844-536-6987
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
179,255KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1J4FF47B69D210710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Inferno Red Crystal Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-156391-09
- Mileage 179,255 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
changement d'huile à faire, bas de porte rouillé, bearing côté conducteur à changé
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 287,410 KM $3,900 + tax & lic
2008 Smart fortwo Pure 157,000 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Compass Sport 179,255 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Laval
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2009 Jeep Compass